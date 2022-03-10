APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,322 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of APA by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after buying an additional 2,015,378 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of APA by 402.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,000,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,864,000 after buying an additional 1,601,870 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 2,560.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,597,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,231,000 after buying an additional 1,537,263 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,974,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA opened at $38.70 on Thursday. APA Co. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $41.20. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.40.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that APA Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on APA from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.97.

APA Profile (Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.