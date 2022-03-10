APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Raised to $42.00 at KeyCorp

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

APA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.97.

Shares of APA opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.40. APA has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $41.20.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that APA will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in APA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

