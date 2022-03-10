ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Hits One Day Volume of $377,678.00

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $31.27 million and approximately $377,678.00 worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000778 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00043212 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000151 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.16 or 0.06604104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,215.52 or 0.99833191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00041689 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 102,315,742 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

