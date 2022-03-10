AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Trading 8.2% Higher

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.03. 123,955 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,110,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $496.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.54.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 27.63% and a negative net margin of 1,836.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the second quarter worth $175,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AppHarvest by 358.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 409,709 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the second quarter valued at $2,652,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in AppHarvest by 2,349.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after acquiring an additional 916,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AppHarvest by 40.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 112,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

