Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $106 million-$108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.71 million.Appian also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.830-$-0.800 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APPN. Truist Financial cut their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.40.

Get Appian alerts:

NASDAQ:APPN traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,286. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $176.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 126,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,371,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 322,850 shares of company stock valued at $17,677,024 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after buying an additional 112,399 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,932,000 after buying an additional 89,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $3,925,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after buying an additional 48,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,462,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.