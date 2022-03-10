Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Soundmark Wealth Management LLC

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,278 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,066 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.2% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock traded down $5.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,089,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,272,376. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

