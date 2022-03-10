Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.350-$-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$54 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.77 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $6.50 to $4.70 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $102.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.78. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $9.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 417.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 53,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

