Apyx Medical (APYX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect Apyx Medical to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ APYX opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.99 million, a P/E ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.89. Apyx Medical has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 426.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 52,783 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 201.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 42,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 37.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,990,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 15,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APYX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Apyx Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.