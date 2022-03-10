Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Aquestive Therapeutics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,100. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 3.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

AQST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 35,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.