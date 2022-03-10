Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.81% from the stock’s previous close.

ARCH has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.17.

NYSE ARCH opened at $143.11 on Wednesday. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $163.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.56.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.13 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 85.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 51.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $46,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $1,279,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,495. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

