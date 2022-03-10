Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Sells $16,539.66 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) insider Patrick Burnett sold 981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $16,539.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patrick Burnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Patrick Burnett sold 30 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $493.20.

ARQT opened at $17.01 on Thursday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.08. Research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $129,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after buying an additional 23,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

