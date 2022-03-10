Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Sells $16,539.66 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) insider Patrick Burnett sold 981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $16,539.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Patrick Burnett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 7th, Patrick Burnett sold 30 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $493.20.
ARQT opened at $17.01 on Thursday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $129,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after buying an additional 23,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
