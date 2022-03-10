Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives $21.97 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.03.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

ARCC stock opened at $20.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.91.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.32 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 46.59%.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

