Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) PT Raised to $25.00

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Compass Point from $21.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s target price points to a potential upside of 180.90% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.
NASDAQ ARBK opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $21.00.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile (Get Rating)
Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.
