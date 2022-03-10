Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) PT Raised to $25.00

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Compass Point from $21.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s target price points to a potential upside of 180.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

NASDAQ ARBK opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

