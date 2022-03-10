Argus Lowers DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) to Hold

Argus cut shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised DraftKings to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, CBRE Group began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.69.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $17.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $3,785,974.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,009,602 shares of company stock worth $20,910,694. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

