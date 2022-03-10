Aries Wealth Management Buys 34,877 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 605.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,877 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.77. 101,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,998. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $142.58 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

