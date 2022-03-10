Aries Wealth Management Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 191.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,037 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 184,626 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.7% of Aries Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $49,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $271,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Apple by 35.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,181,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $712,330,000 after buying an additional 1,365,875 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apple by 3,764.5% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,462 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 23,829 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $5.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.18. 3,734,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,272,376. The company has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.18 and a 200 day moving average of $159.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

