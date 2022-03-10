Aries Wealth Management Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 609.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,748 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,571 shares of company stock worth $35,216,489. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $149.04. 112,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,759,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.43. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $151.25. The firm has a market cap of $263.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

