Aries Wealth Management Purchases 5,703 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 611.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.2% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK traded up $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $694.60. 12,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,264. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $660.15 and a one year high of $973.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $802.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $872.69. The firm has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $948.25.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

