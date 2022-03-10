Aries Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 603.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,600 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $11,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 105,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,027 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 294,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,642,000 after buying an additional 13,891 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.86. 3,518,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.66.

