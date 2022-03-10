ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,848 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,949,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,725 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,943,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,889,000 after acquiring an additional 189,304 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,673,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,991,000 after acquiring an additional 18,311 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,461,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,493,000 after acquiring an additional 52,631 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 917,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,376,000 after purchasing an additional 36,818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $59.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.07. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $56.22 and a 1 year high of $132.50.

