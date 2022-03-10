Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.68

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.68 and traded as high as $18.38. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $18.17, with a volume of 4,881 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ark Restaurants in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $64.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ark Restaurants stock. CM Management LLC boosted its position in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Ark Restaurants accounts for 1.5% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CM Management LLC owned 3.66% of Ark Restaurants worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

