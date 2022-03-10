Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Arkema stock traded up $10.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,697. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. Arkema has a twelve month low of $100.21 and a twelve month high of $152.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arkema from €136.00 ($147.83) to €142.00 ($154.35) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Arkema from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arkema from €145.00 ($157.61) to €146.00 ($158.70) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Arkema from €124.00 ($134.78) to €129.00 ($140.22) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arkema from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.29.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

