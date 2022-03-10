Arlington Partners LLC Has $47.18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,404 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 12.7% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $47,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,366.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 469,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,528,000 after purchasing an additional 437,536 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,710.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 365,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,827,000 after acquiring an additional 360,838 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 573.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 357,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after acquiring an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after acquiring an additional 300,112 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,157. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.50 and its 200-day moving average is $109.15. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.10 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

