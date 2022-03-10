Arlington Partners LLC Purchases 28,258 Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,258 shares during the quarter. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF comprises 2.4% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $8,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 6,084.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 56,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVYE stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.29. The company had a trading volume of 94,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,849. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $41.63.

