Arlington Partners LLC Sells 496 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Arlington Partners LLC lessened its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up 1.3% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.45.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $112.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

