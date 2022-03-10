Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.75%.

Shares of ARTNA traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $48.10. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,887. Artesian Resources has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $50.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.62 million, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARTNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,784,000 after acquiring an additional 101,078 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares in the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

