Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 22.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

ASAN stock opened at $48.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 1.52. Asana has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The business had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,263,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $1,511,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,500,000 shares of company stock worth $458,932,500 and sold 94,960 shares worth $5,898,282. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 2.2% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 5.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Asana by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Asana by 35.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 3.8% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

