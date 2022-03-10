Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.360-$-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.50 million-$115.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.91 million.Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded down $10.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.01. The stock had a trading volume of 19,659,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036,198. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day moving average of $87.56.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Asana from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Asana from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.21.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.83 per share, with a total value of $16,457,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,263,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $458,932,500 and sold 94,960 shares valued at $5,898,282. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Asana by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,724,000 after buying an additional 135,135 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Asana by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Asana by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after buying an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Asana by 92.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth $977,000. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.