Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Hits New 52-Week Low at $101.72

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $101.72 and last traded at $102.77, with a volume of 7986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.85.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASND shares. Cowen started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.45.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.38.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 50,343 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

