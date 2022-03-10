Ashley Cordova Sells 1,149 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) CFO Ashley Cordova sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $85,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ashley Cordova also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NovoCure alerts:

On Tuesday, March 8th, Ashley Cordova sold 759 shares of NovoCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $53,205.90.

NovoCure stock opened at $71.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.82 and a beta of 0.86. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $232.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.19.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovoCure (Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.