Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Receives $186.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIZ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE AIZ traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.40. The company had a trading volume of 311,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Assurant has a 12 month low of $135.07 and a 12 month high of $172.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Assurant will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,465,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1,847.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,306,000 after purchasing an additional 385,318 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,236,000 after purchasing an additional 193,589 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 919,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,359,000 after purchasing an additional 80,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 343.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 65,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

