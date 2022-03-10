Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Down 17.7% in February

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the January 31st total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALPMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALPMY opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.74. Astellas Pharma has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Astellas Pharma will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

