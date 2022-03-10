Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $459.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 675 to SEK 568 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Pareto Securities raised Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 640 to SEK 675 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 465 to SEK 486 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $486.43.

Shares of ATLKY opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.79. The company has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $71.47.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. Analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

