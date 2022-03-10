AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Tonya Austin Sells 1,409 Shares

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) insider Tonya Austin sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $95,332.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tonya Austin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Tonya Austin sold 1,626 shares of AtriCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $112,698.06.

On Friday, February 11th, Tonya Austin sold 2,490 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $169,245.30.

On Friday, January 14th, Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $179,753.09.

On Friday, December 10th, Tonya Austin sold 1,528 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $108,304.64.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.56 and a 12-month high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1,351.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

