AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Boosted by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 311,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 1.7% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in AT&T by 92.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in AT&T by 98.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in AT&T by 38.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,875,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 7.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,913 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.
AT&T Profile (Get Rating)
AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.
