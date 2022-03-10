Austin Russell Buys 15,000 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) CEO Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $192,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Austin Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $206,850.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $242,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $217,200.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Austin Russell purchased 65,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $892,450.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 21.41 and a current ratio of 21.68. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $31.39.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 745.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAZR. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,439,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,758,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,560,000 after acquiring an additional 271,756 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,661,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,103,000 after acquiring an additional 260,237 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 23,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

