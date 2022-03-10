Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.85.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $204.88 on Tuesday. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $192.34 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.87 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,229 shares of company stock worth $873,789. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Autodesk by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,470,795,000 after purchasing an additional 333,863 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after acquiring an additional 902,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $1,504,904,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,112,980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,156,529,000 after acquiring an additional 186,973 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.