Avalon Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ:AVAC) Short Interest Up 3,473.5% in February

Avalon Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 175,100 shares, an increase of 3,473.5% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,169. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.89. Avalon Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $9.96.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $614,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $642,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $722,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $851,000. Institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Acquisition Inc is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

