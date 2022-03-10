Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-$106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.61 million.Avid Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.400-$1.510 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on AVID. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.01. 313,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,257. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.00.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $119.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $168,807.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 15,669 shares of company stock valued at $485,373 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

