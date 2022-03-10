AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Credit Suisse Group

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

AVDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 22.78.

AvidXchange stock opened at 7.43 on Tuesday. AvidXchange has a twelve month low of 7.24 and a twelve month high of 27.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 11.00.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

