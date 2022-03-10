AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 2.16. AXT has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $14.11.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 10.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AXT will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AXT by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after acquiring an additional 31,711 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AXT by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 30,911 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AXT by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 40,630 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of AXT in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 125.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

