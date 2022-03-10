Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Acquires 180 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innovative Portfolios grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300,823. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.43 and a 200-day moving average of $166.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

