Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Buys 5 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Akaris Global Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 3,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,987 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,477,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $171.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,956.83. 280,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,295. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,671.45 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,076.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3,301.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

