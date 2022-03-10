Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Bank of America by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after buying an additional 29,795 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 186,131 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 645,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,401,000 after purchasing an additional 48,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,307,572. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.86. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

