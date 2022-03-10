Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Invests $1.06 Million in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,489,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after purchasing an additional 914,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,638,000 after acquiring an additional 109,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,003,000 after acquiring an additional 428,526 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,046,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,238 shares of company stock valued at $26,394,643 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.71.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
