AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.150-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $890 million-$910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $906.29 million.AZZ also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.15-3.25 EPS.

AZZ traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.38. AZZ has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $58.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. AZZ had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AZZ will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in AZZ by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in AZZ by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

