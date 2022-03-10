B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

BFS stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.51. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $38.24 and a 52-week high of $55.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

In related news, CAO Joel Albert Friedman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 3,828 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $203,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,828 shares of company stock worth $779,537. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Saul Centers by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Saul Centers by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Saul Centers by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Saul Centers by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Saul Centers by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

