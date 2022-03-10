Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
BW has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.80.
Shares of NYSE BW opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.65. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 81,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 710,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.
