Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

BW has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.80.

Shares of NYSE BW opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.65. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 48.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 81,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 710,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

