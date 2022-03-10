Ballast Inc. Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ballast Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.21.

NYSE CVX opened at $169.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.