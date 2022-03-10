Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at $148,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $46.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.63. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.07%.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

